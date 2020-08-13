Google My Business: Your Menu Managed By An External Service

Google My Business seems to be rolling out a useful feature to let business owners, mostly restaurants, know that their menus displayed on their local listing is managed by an external service. This screen shot, shared by Thibault Adda on Twitter, shows an example of this.

As you can see, Google is telling this business that "your menu information is managed by an external service." It then tells the business which external service, and in this case it is SinglePlatform. Google then gives the business the ability to manage your menu with Google and not use the external service.

This is super useful and solves some of the issues around these external services that Google eats up.

