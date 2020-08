Here is yet another Google related search user interface that Google is testing. We've seen several so far, so I will list them all below again, but this new one is where Google is just shading in the magnifying glass icon and not the query with it.

This one was spotted by Lino and posted on Twitter. Here is the screen shot:

Here are the previous tests we wrote about:

Boxed in:

Magnifying glass:

And more...

