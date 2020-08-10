Google: Guest Blog Post Links Have Zero Value

Google's John Mueller said that links from guest blog posts have zero value. He said on Twitter when asked about that as a link building strategy, he said "those links have zero value." "It's a waste of time if you're just doing it for the links," John added.

Here are those tweets:

Those links have zero value. It's a waste of time if you're just doing it for the links. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 9, 2020

Now, this is not new. Google has been saying this for years, most recently in June that not only are these links not of value, you need to nofollow them. I mean, Google has been saying it is dead for links since 2014 but some things won't die.

Forum discussion at Twitter.