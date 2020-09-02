Google Indexing Issues Rumblings But I Cannot Replicate

Over the past 12 hours or so, really since last night, I have been hearing rumblings and chatter of Google indexing issues. Truth is, I cannot replicate the issues but it might not be occurring in the US but more so outside of the US in European regions or in other regions.

I figured I would report some of these concerns and see if it is more widespread than I think. Again, I cannot replicate these issues but Ewdison Then, Publisher of SlashGear and Android Community posted some concerns last night and throughout the morning:

Looks like many News Publishers are having indexing issue (randomly - some posts indexed and some aren't), some stories are not indexed even 5-6 hours into publishing it. Splogs are ranked really high. @rustybrick @JohnMu @dannysullivan (Started around 4AM CST today) #google pic.twitter.com/JECUrLF1tz — Ewdison Then (@ewdi) September 1, 2020

@rustybrick Just checked your older story on seroundtable, it is not showing up also. Something isnt right today with index refresh. pic.twitter.com/SDHBMu73Ge — Ewdison Then (@ewdi) September 1, 2020

When I checked dozens of sites manually last night, it all looked fine:

Looks like the indexing issue it is more widespread (from our SF office). Would probably not call it indexing issue since search console showed indexed. Some newer stories shows up and some were skipped. @JohnMu @dannysullivan anything we can do to help troubleshooting? pic.twitter.com/PxpwnIS9hx — Ewdison Then (@ewdi) September 2, 2020

Things seem to fix themselves, as they often do with indexing issues at Google. But then it started back up a few hours ago according to Ewdison:

More example from older stories (posted 6 hours ago) - seems like specific to Google News publishers pic.twitter.com/gqnTNKJC57 — Ewdison Then (@ewdi) September 2, 2020

I actually have been seeing more complaints, but these complaints are not alarming - people complain to me about Google not indexing their sites all the time:

Hi @JohnMu some content of publishers is not being indexed. like in the past hour if publishers publish 50 news almost 10-15 articles are not being indexed? Is there any issue? cc @rustybrick — Neeraj Singh Mehta (@ImNeerMehta) September 2, 2020

Yes, we are also facing the indexing issue since yesterday in India. Google not re-indexed and crawling the updated content.https://t.co/tGVpuULCeI — Nishu Kadian (@nishu_kadian) September 2, 2020

I tested it myself and checked after I published new content here and I see it indexed almost immediately by Google:

I just tested it by publishing something new and it came right up in Google pic.twitter.com/rHNXEYPkZY — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) September 2, 2020

He is thinking it might be a regional data center issue:

Interesting, I think could be regional issue, On Japan’s server your last one at 7.21 show up and on US server it didn’t. I think some kind of sync between region is delayed. Anyhow, hope this is a temporary glitch. Connecting thru SF pic.twitter.com/07Ek8wOd32 — Ewdison Then (@ewdi) September 2, 2020

Maybe? Could be?

