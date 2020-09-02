Google Indexing Issues Rumblings But I Cannot Replicate

Sep 2, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google AdWords
Over the past 12 hours or so, really since last night, I have been hearing rumblings and chatter of Google indexing issues. Truth is, I cannot replicate the issues but it might not be occurring in the US but more so outside of the US in European regions or in other regions.

I figured I would report some of these concerns and see if it is more widespread than I think. Again, I cannot replicate these issues but Ewdison Then, Publisher of SlashGear and Android Community posted some concerns last night and throughout the morning:

When I checked dozens of sites manually last night, it all looked fine:

Things seem to fix themselves, as they often do with indexing issues at Google. But then it started back up a few hours ago according to Ewdison:

I actually have been seeing more complaints, but these complaints are not alarming - people complain to me about Google not indexing their sites all the time:

I tested it myself and checked after I published new content here and I see it indexed almost immediately by Google:

He is thinking it might be a regional data center issue:

Maybe? Could be?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

