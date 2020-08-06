Google Updates Search Console API Infrastructure: What You Need To Know.

Google announced this morning it has been upgrading the infrastructure for the Google Search Console API. Google said this is an infrastructure change and that "API is backward compatible and there are currently no changes in scope or functionality."

But there are a few things to note.

Changes on Google Cloud Platform dashboard : you’ll see is a drop in the old API usage report and an increase in the new one.

: you’ll see is a drop in the old API usage report and an increase in the new one. API key restriction changes : if you have previously set API key restrictions, you might need to change them.

: if you have previously set API key restrictions, you might need to change them. Discovery document changes: if you’re querying the API using a third-party API library or querying the Webmasters Discovery Document directly, you will need to update it by the end of the year.

Google shared a screen shot of what the Google Cloud Console dashboards will look like during this change:

Anyway, if you need more details, see the Google blog post over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.