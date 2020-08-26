Google Video Search Snippet Carousel Makes TikTok's Day

Aug 26, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Here is a newish video carousel look that Valentin Pletzer spotted in the Google mobile search results. It is like the image carousel you see in some search result snippets but with videos, in this case, TikTok video clips. Valentin posted about this on Twitter.

As you can see from the GIF below, it shows the play button with the length of the video in the carousel images within the TikTok snippet:

Here is a static image if the GIF takes too long to load:

I kind of like it - what do you all think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

