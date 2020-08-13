Google Tests Search Results Interface Without Borders

We saw Google testing featured snippets without being enclosed in borders. Well, now Google is testing its search results interface without borders around any of the search result features. Not the people also ask, not the knowledge panels, not the local box and so on.

Shameem Adhikarath shared a screencast with me on Twitter of the Google search results without borders. I cannot replicate it but here is the video:

Here are more screen shots from Shameem:

