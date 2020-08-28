Google Search Console Dataset Report Warnings May Spike

If you use dataset structured data then you may see a spike in warnings in your Google Search Console enhancement report for those datasets. Google said it is now reporting warnings for any Dataset object that is missing the recommended property "creator."

About a year ago, Google added an enhancement report for dataset structured data in Google Search Console. That report only will show up if you use the dataset structured data on your site. And if you do, you may see a spike in warnings telling you to use the creator property.

The creator property is a Person or Organization like property. It is to define the creator or author of this dataset. To uniquely identify individuals, use ORCID ID as the value of the sameAs property of the Person type. To uniquely identify institutions and organizations, use ROR ID.

