New Publishers Say Their Content Is Not Being Ranked In Google News

Aug 19, 2020 • 8:25 am | comments (7) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
There are a nice number of vocal SEOs and online publishers who have been complaining all year long about their new online publishing news web sites are not being indexed and ranked in Google News. It is hard for me to debug any of this but they asked that I bring some of their complaints to a wider audience.

The interesting part is that this all started when Google announced in December 2019 that Google News publisher submission is no longer necessary or needed to be shown in Google News results. Google wrote back then "Publishers no longer need to submit their site to be eligible for the Google News app and website. Publishers are automatically considered for Top stories or the News tab of Search"

The complaints from these online publishers is that they all started sites after December 2019 and those new sites are not being indexed or ranked in Google News.

Here are some of the complaints, there are too many to post them all here:

I asked about this on Twitter and got an array of responses:

Google did respond a week ago. Danny Sullivan from Google asked for more details so he can pass it along:

I really suspect it is just about the new requirement not to submit your site to Google News and that this is all algorithmic now. The new sites just aren't at a level of being trusted to rank in Google News yet? That is my guess but what do I know?

I did ask John Mueller about this on yesterday's hangout and he wasn't really aware of an issue but he also said he can look into such complaints.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

