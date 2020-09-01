Google Image Search Licensable Badge Now Live With Updated Search Filters

Sep 1, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
In February, Google added a new licensable badge for image search as a beta while it tested out new structured data markup (with Search Console debugging reports). Well, now after months of testing, this new feature is live and images using this markup can see the licensable badge in the Google Image search results.

In addition to this, Google updates its "user rights" filter to let you filter by "creative commons licenses" or other "commercial and other licenses."

Here is the new filter (click to enlarge):

Here is the old filter (click to enlarge):

Notice, the old version had labeled for reuse with modification, reuse, noncommerical resude with modification and noncommerical reuse.

The Google Webmaster blog has more of a technical overview but I don't think any of it is new. I mean, that is outside of the technical docs page removing the "beta" label from it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

