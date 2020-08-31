Google On Word Count As A Ranking Signal

Aug 31, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
We know Google has said numerous times that word count is not a ranking factor, nor is it indicative of quality. We know Google said short content can rank just fine and are not low quality. But Google has to answer this question often enough. John did that this morning in numerous tweets that I wanted to share with you.

Most recently, here is what John from Google said on Twitter:

Not because of BERT:

Not because of page size limitations:

Not because of snippets, in any event, those are interface things, not ranking things:

Word count does not make content more comprehensible:

This is a nice set of tweets from John Mueller of Google on the topic of word count and content.

