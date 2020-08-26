SEOs Bracing Themselves For Another Google Core Update

"Is it just me or have things been a little too quiet recently," said on SEO at WebmasterWorld. That is the feeling recently since we saw a couple search ranking (or indexing) bugs a couple of weeks ago and it has been 3 months and 22 days since the last core update, the Google May 2020 Core update was on May 4th.

In fact, the last Google search ranking tremors, even unconfirmed, was on August 6th or 7th, this does not include the ranking and indexing bugs we saw since then.

The SEO community is getting antsy and nervous. They are bracing themselves and anxiously awaiting the next core update. We are due one any day now and I suspect we will have one in the upcoming weeks. Will it be an August 2020 or September 2020 core update is to be determined but it should be coming soon.

Some in the past 24-hours saw some movement but it was very very limited:

I get tweets asking me this fairly often these days:

@rustybrick Barry - what happened to the Core update? Is it not about time that we get another update? — Divyanka (@TechThinkers) August 26, 2020

Like I have some insider knowledge...

I do expect something soon, in the next few weeks but that is just because of how Google has released these core updates in the past. We normally get one every three to four months.

Currently, most of the tools are pretty calm, calmer than they have been in a long time. So the eerie quiet is making the SEO industry a bit uncomfortable.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and Twitter.