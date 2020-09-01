Google Local Panel Displays Descriptions & Links With Scroll To Text

Sep 1, 2020 • 8:01 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Andy Simpson and Brodie Clark shared screen shots of Google showing descriptions and links in the local knowledge panel. I personally cannot replicate but in some cases the links themselves also do that scroll-to-text and highlight feature that we've been seeing in Google featured snippets.

Here is a screen shot from Andy:

Here is another:

Brodie saw it specific for knowledge panels but this is a local knowledge panel:

Anyway, it is interesting to watch Google play with these things and then to see what sticks. I am not sure I like descriptions and links like that in the Google local knowledge panel, do you?

