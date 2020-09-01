Google Local Panel Displays Descriptions & Links With Scroll To Text

Andy Simpson and Brodie Clark shared screen shots of Google showing descriptions and links in the local knowledge panel. I personally cannot replicate but in some cases the links themselves also do that scroll-to-text and highlight feature that we've been seeing in Google featured snippets.
Here is a screen shot from Andy:
Here is another:
🧐 okay so more testing it would appear. #localseo @GoogleMyBiz @SterlingSkyInc @rustybrick @jasonmbarnard #IveNoIdeaWhatToCallThis pic.twitter.com/TJ3um89uWr— Andy Simpson (@ndyjsimpson) August 31, 2020
Brodie saw it specific for knowledge panels but this is a local knowledge panel:
If you can find more examples that would be awesome, no stress if not. G started showing ScrollToText in Knowledge Panels recently, so was curious whether the same was happening for Local Panels. https://t.co/HEpcqVIjFY— Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) September 1, 2020
Anyway, it is interesting to watch Google play with these things and then to see what sticks. I am not sure I like descriptions and links like that in the Google local knowledge panel, do you?
Forum discussion at Twitter.