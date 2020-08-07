Google Tests Related Searches In Autosuggestion Results

Google is testing displaying related to recent searches in your autosuggestion or autocomplete search suggestions. So I guess Google is showing first recent searches and then followed by search suggestions based on related recent searches.

This seems like a more personalized form of Google suggestion autocompletes then what is trending or what most people are searching for.

Here is a screen shot from Shameem Adhikarath on Twitter:

I think this is useful, what do you think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.