Google Tests Related Searches In Autosuggestion Results

Aug 7, 2020
Google is testing displaying related to recent searches in your autosuggestion or autocomplete search suggestions. So I guess Google is showing first recent searches and then followed by search suggestions based on related recent searches.

This seems like a more personalized form of Google suggestion autocompletes then what is trending or what most people are searching for.

Here is a screen shot from Shameem Adhikarath on Twitter:

I think this is useful, what do you think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

