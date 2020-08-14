Google Can Help You Find Live TV & Sports Games

Yesterday Google announced it can now help you find live TV shows to watch and also live sports game through the MLB and NBA leagues. Google said "today we’re adding new features to Google Search in the U.S. to help you quickly find the live games you're looking for. And when the game is over, we’re here to help you discover live TV shows or movies that you may like too."

Now, Google helped you watch TV since 2013 and Google even let you find where to watch stuff and even live stream stuff - Google even tweaked these interfaces a lot over the years.

But now you can search for MLB and NBA games, soon other leagues like NHL and others, to see their live games. Google said "Search for “where to watch the Clippers game” or “how to watch the A’s game,” on your phone and you’ll easily find information on how to tune in across a variety of services where the game may be available."

Here is how it looks:

Here is the "Live on" button:

And here is the updated what to watch results, which has changed a bit since 2019.

