May 2020 Google Webmaster Report

The past thirty-days in the Google organic universe was pretty busy, not just with COVID-19 changes to Google search but well beyond that. We had the May 2020 core update released just a few days ago (it was big), there were unconfirmed updates as well, including in local search. Google Shopping went from a paid model to a free model. LinkedIn had its www pages removed from the index for a short period of time. Gary Illyes from Google also said page speed is a teeny tine ranking signal.

Google is now showing more local news in the top stories carousel and if the news is COVID-19 related, it does not have to be AMP compliant. Google said do not depend on the noscript tag going forward. Google Search Console made some changes for COVID-19 and also adjusted some reporting. Google Maps and My Business did many COVID-19 changes ads well. Plus we saw tons of user interface changes, mostly COVID-19 related, plus the Question Hub is more broadly available.

The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is mostly chattering up the May Core update.

Google Algorithms:

Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google My Business & Local: