Google: Have Lots Of Soft 404s In Search Console? Check Your Internal Links.

Do you have many soft 404 errors in your Google Search Console reports? Well, that might mean that you are linking to these pages internally within your site and you should check your internal links to see if this is something you can fix.

A soft 404 is a URL that returns a page telling the user that the page does not exist and also a 200-level (success) code. "In some cases, it might be a page with little or no content--for example, a sparsely populated or empty page," Google said.

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter that if you have many of these soft-404s "then it might be that it's linking to those resources internally in a way that suggests they may be web pages."

He said it is not critical that you fix these "but it's kinda suboptimal (for users & bots)" he added.

Here are those tweets:

My feeling is if a site has a lot of soft-404s, then it might be that it's linking to those resources internally in a way that suggests they may be web pages. It's usually not critical, but it's kinda suboptimal (for users & bots). — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 28, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.