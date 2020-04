Google Posts New Guide On How To Use Structured Data With JavaScript

Google has posted a new developer help document guiding SEOs and webmasters on how to use structured data with JavaScript. This goes through using Google Tag Manager to generate JSON-LD dynamically and using structured data with custom JavaScript.

The document explains that modern websites use JavaScript to create websites with lots of dynamic content. There are a few things you need to look out for when using JavaScript to generate structured data on your websites, and this guide covers best practices and implementation strategies. If youโ€™re new to structured data, you can learn more about how structured data works.

There are different ways to generate structured data with JavaScript, but the most common are:

Google Tag Manager

Custom JavaScript

๐Ÿ“–New documentation! ๐Ÿ“–



Whoop whoop, our new guide on using JavaScript to generate structured data are out: https://t.co/q9442HXCvn



Let us know what you think โ˜€๏ธ pic.twitter.com/x58T8YLv0a — Martin Splitt at ๐Ÿก๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ญ (@g33konaut) April 3, 2020

This document has some very nice guidance that I know some in the SEO community wanted clarity on.

Forum discussion at Twitter.