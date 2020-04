Last week we reported Google was testing a variation of the how to schema interfaces, here is a similar test to what we saw last week. Brodie Clark shared these screen shots on Twitter that show a little arrow up to show the steps assigned to the snippet. It is a slight change from what Brian Freiesleben saw the other week.

Here is what Brodie saw:

Here is what Brian saw:

This is what it normally looks like:

Forum discussion at Twitter.