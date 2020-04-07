Google Tests Moving Review Stars Lower & Changing Colors

Apr 7, 2020 • 7:33 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google seems to be testing moving the review stars from just under the title to below the description portion of the snippet. Google is also testing changing the color from orange to yellow. Here are screen shots I was able to replicate but I am not the only one seeing this.

The new look:

click for full size

The old look:

click for full size

Here are others seeing this:

Also in the local panel:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

