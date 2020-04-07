Google Tests Moving Review Stars Lower & Changing Colors

Google seems to be testing moving the review stars from just under the title to below the description portion of the snippet. Google is also testing changing the color from orange to yellow. Here are screen shots I was able to replicate but I am not the only one seeing this.

The new look:

The old look:

Here are others seeing this:

@Google is testing placement of Review Schema in SERP. I don't think that it will make any changes but Google knows it better. @rustybrick did you notice this? pic.twitter.com/hcjEtuQaLL — Ankit Srivastava (@VaranasiBlogger) April 6, 2020

Also in the local panel:

Google seems to be testing reviews stars colours in the SERPs:



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/wrQJwlCTFO — Kristina Azarenko (@azarchick) April 6, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.