Google Search Console Adds Copy Feature To URLs

Google has added a small but super useful feature to Google Search Console, the ability to quickly copy a URL listed in a report. Previously, you would have to do tricks to copy the URL but now with the click of a button, you can copy the whole URL listed in the row of data in those reports.

Here is a screen shot of this from Google on Twitter:

Google said it made a "little tweak to Search Console, something many people have requested!" "We're adding a "copy to clipboard" button," Google added. "Now you may see 3 icons when hovering over a URL: copy to clipboard, open in new tab, and inspect URL," Google said.

Forum discussion at Twitter.