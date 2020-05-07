New Google My Business COVID-19 Responder Policy For Hotels

Google has added a new feature to Google My Business for hotels. This is a new feature lets hotels add if they offer free or discounted rooms for COVID-19 responders.

Many hotels are being used to house COVID-19 responders so these responders do not potentially infect their families or so they can be closer to the hospital or facility they are working at.

This is a COVID-19 responder policy and lets you add information around any special accommodations or discounts for COVID-19 responders, such as healthcare/medical workers, frontline responders and essential workers.

Krystal Taing shared this on Twitter:

Not all hotels see this but some are in their Google My Business lisitings.

Forum discussion at Twitter.