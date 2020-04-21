Google Tests Side Bar Filters Design In Search Again

Back in September we reported Google was testing a new search results design that had search filters on the left hand side, with more colors. I personally cannot replicate it but it seems more and more people are seeing this test now.

Here is a screen shot from Raman on Twitter from yesterday seeing this for my name:

Here is another screen shot from Randhir on Twitter:

You can click on them to enlarge.

Here are more:

3 Column Layout seems interesting - mobile design tabs now shows leftside on desktop version & Tabs seems to load pretty fast with new design right and left side for few queries - Found shady gradient red & blue colors @JohnMu @rustybrick - i am seeing today for lot of queries pic.twitter.com/3wQo2Lpl0D — Raman⚡ (@RrRatan) April 20, 2020

Again, this isn't new, but it is an ongoing test.

