Google Tests Side Bar Filters Design In Search Again

Apr 21, 2020 • 7:19 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Back in September we reported Google was testing a new search results design that had search filters on the left hand side, with more colors. I personally cannot replicate it but it seems more and more people are seeing this test now.

Here is a screen shot from Raman on Twitter from yesterday seeing this for my name:

click for full size

Here is another screen shot from Randhir on Twitter:

click for full size

You can click on them to enlarge.

Here are more:

Again, this isn't new, but it is an ongoing test.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Bing Places Integrates GoFundMe
 
blog comments powered by Disqus