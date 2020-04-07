Google Tweets Its Search Changes For COVID-19

The Google Search Liaison account on Twitter posted several tweets summarizing many of the changes Google has made to search over the COVID-19 crisis. We covered many of them here, actually, all of them. But I thought it would be good to share these tweets in one place.

So here are those tweets:

Over the past few weeks, a number of resources have been made available from Google Search for sites & organizations dealing with COVID-19 / coronavirus responses. Here’s a recap ranging from implementing temporary hours to special announcements to posting virtual events & more… — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 6, 2020

Business hours & temporary closures -

Review the guidance from @GoogleMyBiz on how to change your business hours or indicate temporary closures or how to create COVID-19 / coronavirus posts:https://t.co/mNzUe82K5T — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 6, 2020

Pausing your business online -

See our blog post on how to pause your business online in a way that minimizes impacts with Google Search: https://t.co/IrN0IHnY11 — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 6, 2020

Events -

If you hold events, look over the new properties for marking them virtual, postponed, or canceled in Google Search: https://t.co/g28bYx0Thq — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 6, 2020

Special COVID-19 / coronavirus announcements -

Sites can add can add Special Announcement structured data to their web pages or submit a COVID-19 announcement in Search Console to have announcements highlighted under their standard snippet: https://t.co/qpWWyOv0Hw — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 6, 2020

Surface your common FAQs -

If your site has common FAQs, adding FAQ markup can help Google Search surface your information: https://t.co/6sRl6vX3aa — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 6, 2020

Knowledge Panels -

Understand how to claim and recommend changes to your Google knowledge panel: https://t.co/Ek67Dx3jqn — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 6, 2020

Fix an overloaded server -

Learn how to determine a server's bottleneck, quickly fix the bottleneck, improve server performance, and prevent regressions: https://t.co/h4cNC3eVg9 — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 6, 2020

Best practices for health and government sites -

If you are a health or government website & have important information about coronavirus for the general public, here are some recommendations for how to make this information more visible on Google Search. https://t.co/TLQ6jYeOmF — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 6, 2020

Special technical support group for health orgs -

Health organizations can take part in our new technical support group that's focused on helping health organizations who publish COVID-19 information with Search related questions. Learn more: https://t.co/eMdFpeer8U — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 6, 2020

Support generally -

Everyone is welcome to use our existing webmaster help forum for question with Google Search: https://t.co/zA7SsrYjnG — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 6, 2020

