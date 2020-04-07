Google Tweets Its Search Changes For COVID-19

Apr 7, 2020 • 7:56 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

The Google Search Liaison account on Twitter posted several tweets summarizing many of the changes Google has made to search over the COVID-19 crisis. We covered many of them here, actually, all of them. But I thought it would be good to share these tweets in one place.

So here are those tweets:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Ads New Chart Types For Time Series & Summary
 
blog comments powered by Disqus