Google Adds "Get Online Care" Links To Local Panel

Apr 24, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is now showing a "get online care" and "see COVID-19 info for visitors" links to a medical or hospital facilities local listing in Google search. We knew this was coming but now it is visible for searchers.

Here is a screen shot:

Mike Blumenthal was the first I know of to spot this:

To learn more how to add these links to your clients profiles, see here:

click for full size

Forum discussion at Twitter.

