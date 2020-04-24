Google Adds "Get Online Care" Links To Local Panel

Google is now showing a "get online care" and "see COVID-19 info for visitors" links to a medical or hospital facilities local listing in Google search. We knew this was coming but now it is visible for searchers.

Here is a screen shot:

Mike Blumenthal was the first I know of to spot this:

Telehealth links are now showing in the Business Profile on Safari & Chrome on my iPhone pic.twitter.com/V8sVTyJp8u — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) April 23, 2020

