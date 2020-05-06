Sites Impacted By The Google May 2020 Core Update In A Big Way

Yesterday we reported that the Google May 2020 core update is rolling out and we already felt that this Google search algorithm update may be a big one. Well, based on just about 30 or so hours, I am seeing tons of site owners complaining about huge ranking drops in the past 24 hours or so.

Again, this started to roll out on May 4th at around 3:50pm ET and Google said it can take up to two weeks to fully roll out. But site owners, publishers, webmasters, SEOs, etc are already seeing the magnitude of this update on their specific sites or client sites.

Here are some of the posts in the forums and on social media that are public with how some sites are doing after this update.

Discussion Forum Chatter

Google forums:

My website rank in pos 1. And on top 10 on some keywords. Yesterday I've checked all are okay and standing in a good pos. But today morning when I checked the no.1 pos article was in 19 and other are not ranking.

Google forums:

My website ( http://fortworthtxroofingpro.com ) rank in Google search is position 20. Yesterday I've checked all are okay and standing in a good pos. But today morning when I checked the Ranking , my Website is going No. 41 position.

Google forums:

Check My website http://www.tuitionmath.com/ , Suddenly drop all my keywords from the first page. Now mostly keywords are not appeared in the google. I have check my google search console no issue were found. Please tell me what is the reason why my all ranking has been dropped.

Google forums:

My all ranked pages on Google suddenly dropped yesterday evening(5/5/2020). I have not done any major changes to my website. Please help me out, I am searching the solution here and there.

Those are just some examples from that forum, there are many more.

WebmasterWorld:

I started seeing massive declines about 2 hours ago. I can't find my site for any of the keywords I was tracking that were doing well. This is real bad and could not have come at a worse time.

I'm down 60% since midnight.

So far today versus daily average PVs with 8 hours to go B2B global site 1 +200%, site 2 already at 100%

Drop of I'd say over 75%. My site's no longer ranking #1 for its name. I've lost nearly all of my major page 1 keywords, and most of my small ones (some are strangely untouched). Really does feel more like a penalty than an update. I might be done.

Starting to see an increase in traffic within the past few hours, up 15% from yesterday. Hope it sticks.

Traffic has been continuing to rise for the past 7 hours and is now higher than my pre-pandemic numbers. Have not seen an improvement like this in years. There's no way this can last. Good things don't happen anymore.

This update is the worst update (for us) I ever saw in my years of seo.

I noticed definite changes starting on May 4th, 7 PM PST. Perhaps it's the Force update.

It´s getting rough.... -40% Traffic compared with last week. Tech related website. =(

Over 40% down so far for a relationship advice site.

Black Hat World:

In the last 3 days of my e-commerce site, the traffic has dropped by more than 40%; some of the top 4 keywords in the ranking, some are not ranked, and the other part fell to page 2

My site with barely any content and very basic SEO is getting 50% more traffic after the update. Thank you Google.

Everybody just #chill, current results mean nothing, as you're gonna experience Google dance in next few days or more. Actually it started 3 days ago on US sites, where I've been seeing drops of 30-40%, then rise of 50%, and now again everything tanked when compared to regular day last week). Today huge changes on international sites, mostly drop, but still not worried. It's sports niche, YMYL site, affiliate links (make sure it's nofollow and you should be fine). with almost no bought links (7 years old site).

Site is 7 months old and just lost all of my first place rankings sakes. I had finally beat out my competitor and know he's number one again with a bunch of shitty pbn links and literally has no content

Almost 70% traffic gone on 1 site 30% on another

I've never been affected by an algo update in 13 years. But this one is destroying my e-commerce rankings like I've never seen before. Hopefully the dance settles back to significantly close to where my keywords were.

This drop looks a lot like the one that happened in the last September's update. My website dropped for no apparent reason, then bounced back in January. Been growing ever since and now boom, 50% down. Doesn't make any sense...

and so much more.

Social Media Chatter:

Here are some tweets shared with me:

Houston, we have a problem. Traffic drop 40% — Wientor Rah Mada⚡ (@WRahMada) May 6, 2020

Here's another example of hourly trending in GA that shows the increase starting at about 1PM ET yesterday for this site. The second graph shows the increase in visibility starting yesterday. Again, I'm seeing a lot of movement now. pic.twitter.com/y3XiZRMjPg — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) May 6, 2020

And here are some more visibility changes. Both of these sites are in the health/medical space. Both are seeing surges in rankings based on the May core update. Below I'm showing visibility across two tools for each site: pic.twitter.com/cCs5HxJkgC — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) May 6, 2020

Lost 20-25% 🤦🏻‍♂️ hope we can fix it, currently monitoring. — Huseyin Kilic (@huseyinkilic) May 6, 2020

Seeing improvements for new finance blog pic.twitter.com/xCyGYfJp2B — Dalibor Danicic (Dan) (@danicicd) May 6, 2020

traffic down by 60% — Abhishek kumar jha (@abhishekmdb) May 6, 2020

Crazy shifts is right, I just had a client sky rocket to #1 for practically every personal injury term we’ve been targeting for him for the last 5 years. You go @Google !! pic.twitter.com/HxDwFWewGX — George Danny Murphy (@george_murphy) May 6, 2020

I'm seeing 60% less traffic. very hard update. — Yaniv Ben Bassat (@yaniv2266) May 6, 2020

Hello, There was an increase of 33.99% in organic search, comparing yesterday with the same day last week. pic.twitter.com/Jzbq0bGlSQ — Sagar Aryal (@SagarMicrobes) May 6, 2020

Vigibility down in gaming site pic.twitter.com/YpKYqGoh8Q — Mamtesh Patwal (@mamteshpatwal) May 6, 2020

See health related website visibility. pic.twitter.com/gzbPxnAIAv — Jagdish Thakur (@JagdishThakur46) May 6, 2020

I think this is good for finance related websites.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/NM9MkLvBOq — Jagdish Thakur (@JagdishThakur46) May 6, 2020

Things are looking great specially for real estate categories, got many keywords back to the top position. — Heena (@heenaas) May 6, 2020

OK, I'm beginning to see a lot of impact from the May 2020 update. Checking GA hourly trending + visibility across tools + checking rankings yields a lot of movement. Here are 2 examples of GA hourly + visibility changes. One is a publisher and the other in health/medical: pic.twitter.com/Oy43jTk75R — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) May 6, 2020

However, not all are up. A few of our clients who had been seeing some improvements have been negatively affected by this update so far. The ones hit hardest so far are medical sites. pic.twitter.com/OG9rwZEKpv — Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) May 6, 2020

This core update has touched down hard and fast for many - I hope you all saw a positive impact from this update but there are only so many number one positions in the search results.

The examples above are just few of many I saw.

The tracking tools on day two of this update are off the charts.

Mozcast:

SERPMetrics:

Algoroo:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

RankRanger:

Cognitive SEO:

SEMRush:

Make sure to read my original story on this May 2020 core update - there are tons of examples listed there in the comments area as well.

