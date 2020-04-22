Google Performance Reports Filter Out Automated Queries

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that Google tries to filter out the automated queries from rank checking tools and similar tools in its performance reports within Google Search Console. John said "We do filter out a ton of these, but I imagine you'll always end up with some of the requests in your stats."

John was asked "Does Google ever filter out "rank tracker" impressions?" and that is how he responded.

I assume this is done at a higher level, before it even reaches the performance reports. But what do I know.

Google doesn't like automated queries and even has a policy against them.

Here are those tweets:

We do filter out a ton of these, but I imagine you'll always end up with some of the requests in your stats. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 21, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.