Google Has Free COVID-19 Posters For Your Business

Google is now offering free printable posters for your local business with messages related to COVID-19. The posters can be hung in your business door window and they range from messages about takeout and delivery and no contact delivery.

Here is an example of what some of the posters look like (click to enlarge):

Here are the options on the messages you can use:

You can get these yourself, if your business is in Google My Business and by going to marketingkit.withgoogle.com.

The posters are not new, but the COVID-19 messages are new.

