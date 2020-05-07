Google Local Panel Can Show COVID Testing Center Details

Google can now show if a specific location, pharmacy, etc, is a COVID-19 testing center and what requirements there are to be tested. Mike Blumenthal shared a screen shot of a Walmart store that has this testing set up and that in this one, you do need an appointment to be tested.

Mike shared these details on Twitter where Google will tell you if this COVID-19 testing center requires appointments, if referrals are required, if testing is available for all patients and if it is a drive through or not.

I tested this for some locations in my area - where COVID-19 is pretty widespread - and I was not able to replicate this yet.

Forum discussion at Twitter.