Google Continues To Tests Favicons In Search Results After Removing Them

Apr 21, 2020 • 8:20 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
In January Google started to display favicons in the desktop search results, only to mostly remove them a month later after a lot of criticism. But since then Google has been testing showing these favicons to a limited number of searchers and they continue to do so today, even four months later.

In the past couple of days, I had numerous people send me screen shots of them seeing Google show favicons in the desktop search results.

Here are some of those:

Google probably let favicons be displayed to like 1% of searchers or less, that is my guess.

