Google Continues To Tests Favicons In Search Results After Removing Them

In January Google started to display favicons in the desktop search results, only to mostly remove them a month later after a lot of criticism. But since then Google has been testing showing these favicons to a limited number of searchers and they continue to do so today, even four months later.
In the past couple of days, I had numerous people send me screen shots of them seeing Google show favicons in the desktop search results.
Here are some of those:
Opened an incognito window and ... I see favicons back in Google search :) @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/Z2h17QSP5q— Ethan Lazuk (@EthanLazuk) April 15, 2020
@rustybrick @JohnMu Favicon is back in Desktop SERP pic.twitter.com/rk3hEvMvdx— Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) March 27, 2020
Google probably let favicons be displayed to like 1% of searchers or less, that is my guess.