Daily Search Forum Recap: May 7, 2020

May 2020 Google Webmaster Report

The past thirty-days in the Google organic universe was pretty busy, not just with COVID-19 changes to Google search but well beyond that. We had the May 2020 core update released just a few days ago (it was big), there were unconfirmed updates as well, including in local search. Google Shopping went from a paid model to a free model.

Google has added a new feature to Google My Business for hotels. This is a new feature lets hotels add if they offer free or discounted rooms for COVID-19 responders. Many hotels are being used to house COVID-19 responders so these responders do not potentially infect their families or so they can be closer to the hospital or facility they are working at.

Google can now show if a specific location, pharmacy, etc, is a COVID-19 testing center and what requirements there are to be tested. Mike Blumenthal shared a screen shot of a Walmart store that has this testing set up and that in this one, you do need an appointment to be tested.

This is just a gentle reminder that when Google does a core update, that it does not only impact the rankings in the main Google search results. Core updates do impact Google Discover results as well. We knew this already but it is worth reminding everyone with the release of the May 2020 Core Update.

Yesterday was a fun day in the SEO space, at the expense of LinkedIn. LinkedIn's www.linkedin.com pages dropped out of the Google search results for about 10 hours. But when it came back, it all came back really quickly. The SEO community is asking how did Google reprocess everything so quickly and how did LinkedIn return in Google search so quickly.

Here is a cool wall of graffiti art at the Google Nederland office. It says Google Some Things in graffiti art style. There is a toy tiger there also for some reason. I spotted this on Instagram.

Understanding rising consumer interests during COVID-19, Google Blog

