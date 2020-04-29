Google Discards Duplicated Reconsideration Requests

Google's John Mueller said it is a waste of time to submit an additional reconsideration request after you already submitted one. Google will discard any new reconsideration requests he said. So submitting a new one, won't help you. John said on Twitter "If the last reconsideration request is still pending, submitting another one won't make it be processed faster -- the new ones will be discarded as duplicates instead."

Here are those tweets:

If the last reconsideration request is still pending, submitting another one won't make it be processed faster -- the new ones will be discarded as duplicates instead. Obviously, if you find issues that you can fix in the meantime, I'd still fix those, even if you don't resubmit. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 29, 2020

What if you find new issues that you didn't send in your reconsideration request? John said don't resubmit, just fix them. "If you find issues that you can fix in the meantime, I'd still fix those, even if you don't resubmit," he said.

Forum discussion at Twitter.