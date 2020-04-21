Google Local Services Ads COVID-19 Services Selections

Google has added options for some local businesses to highlight the types of services they are offering during the COVID-19 outbreak. This is within the Google Local Services Ads and you can select, depending on your business type, what levels and types of services you offer.

Tom Waddington shared a screen shot of this, where a plumber can select if they offer video appointments, if they are doing on-site jobs, emergency visits only, if they have high wait times for calls, if they use protective gear and much more.

This is useful for both the business and the searchers - for obvious reasons.

Forum discussion at Twitter.