Google My Business Adds Telemedicine Links For Doctor Offices

Apr 8, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google has added the ability to add a "telehealth info link" to a Google My Business listing, if the listing is a medical/doctor related office. Erica Paige shared a screen shot of this on Twitter.

Here is that screen shot:

click for full size

You can also see the COVID-19 info link as well.

Here is another screen shot after you add them and Google has to review:

Those informational links probably are for the destination page on your web site that has more details about telemedicine at that practice.

Mike Blumenthal also wrote about this the other day.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Console Training Video On Removals
 
blog comments powered by Disqus