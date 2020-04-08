Google My Business Adds Telemedicine Links For Doctor Offices

Google has added the ability to add a "telehealth info link" to a Google My Business listing, if the listing is a medical/doctor related office. Erica Paige shared a screen shot of this on Twitter.

Here is that screen shot:

You can also see the COVID-19 info link as well.

Here is another screen shot after you add them and Google has to review:

Happy to see these recent additions to GMB. The info link was automatically populated across all listings in this account, though the change is still under review. pic.twitter.com/8gouAqWVtr — Jenna Kobryn 🥞 (@jennakobryn) April 7, 2020

Those informational links probably are for the destination page on your web site that has more details about telemedicine at that practice.

Mike Blumenthal also wrote about this the other day.

