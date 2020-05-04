More Google Question Hub Screen Shots

We've been reporting on the Google Question Hub a lot recently, because it is not being tested in the US. But yea, it is not new, it launched in 2018 as a test and went fully live in India and some other regions in 2019. So we have some screen shots of it from then, but here are some more from Albert Albs.

Albert posted a couple screen shots of it on Twitter - you can click on them to enlarge:

These are the performance reports for the Google Question Hub. I guess it shows impressions and clicks on the question boxes Google shows that you get questions from? It shows the number of questions and articles you provided within this hub and how much traffic those received from Google search. It shows tabs on the left side to ask questions, view questions, see starred questions and you can even invite a friend.

Here are more screen shots from @PRNsit:

As you can see from these screen shots - you do not submit answers to the questions but rather write an article on your web site and give Google the URL of that web page with the answer.

I have asked for more screen shots, we will see what I can get. There is also more detail over here.

Update: More screen shots:

More screenshots.



Settings page: Enable GSC connected sites to track the performance of submitted answers/pages.



Countries: Currently available in India, Indonesia, and Nigeria.

Question Languages: English, Bahasa Indonesia, and Hindi pic.twitter.com/Th0ZNM818x — Albert Albs (@albertalbs) May 4, 2020

Here is a video: