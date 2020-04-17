New Google Government Benefits Schema For COVID-19 Announcements

Apr 17, 2020
Google now supports new schema markup for COVID-19 announcements around government benefits. This is in the realm on GovernmentService schema where you can add schema that documents a service provided by a government organization, e.g. food stamps, veterans benefits, etc.

In this case, the markup Google supports is governmentBenefitsInfo specifically these types:

You can see more supported markups over here.

Lizzi Harvey from Google announced this on Twitter:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

