New Google Government Benefits Schema For COVID-19 Announcements

Google now supports new schema markup for COVID-19 announcements around government benefits. This is in the realm on GovernmentService schema where you can add schema that documents a service provided by a government organization, e.g. food stamps, veterans benefits, etc.
In this case, the markup Google supports is governmentBenefitsInfo specifically these types:
governmentBenefitsInfo.audience
governmentBenefitsInfo.audience.name
governmentBenefitsInfo.name
governmentBenefitsInfo.provider
governmentBenefitsInfo.provider.name
governmentBenefitsInfo.serviceType
governmentBenefitsInfo.url
Lizzi Harvey from Google announced this on Twitter:
To support COVID-19 announcements about govt benefits, the Google Search dev docs now include the new governmentBenefitsInfo property: https://t.co/xeCMBBXqZy https://t.co/6EIH9WoISJ pic.twitter.com/gFftmCGRGN— Lizzi Harvey (@LizziHarvey) April 16, 2020
Forum discussion at Twitter.