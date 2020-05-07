Here Is Why LinkedIn Search Results Returned So Quickly In Google

Yesterday was a fun day in the SEO space, at the expense of LinkedIn. LinkedIn's www.linkedin.com pages dropped out of the Google search results for about 10 hours. But when it came back, it all came back really quickly. The SEO community is asking how did Google reprocess everything so quickly and how did LinkedIn return in Google search so quickly.

The easiest way to explain it was that IF (we do not know what LinkedIn did for sure) LinkedIn went into Google Search Console and accidentally requested a removal of the www domain in Google Search, then that doesn't technically remove the pages from Google's index. All it does is flag those pages as to be hidden from showing in the Google Search results. So when you remove the flag to remove these pages, since those pages have never technically been removed from the index, they will pop back in pretty quickly for a search on LinkedIn in Google.

If the pages were really de-indexed, Google would have to reprocess those pages and it would have taken a longer time.

Gary Illyes from Google explained it this way "Not shown in SERPs: click a button, site's back." But "Deindexed: wait until all pages are crawled again, selected to index, and then propagated to serving clusters."

Here is his tweets:

Again, no one knows exactly what LinkedIn outside of someone at LinkedIn and Google. But no one has said what LinkedIn did officially nor did anyone tell me anything off the record. So this is just my best guess.

He validated my explanation as well:

John Mueller from Google explained it this way:

This tweet from Danny kind of validated it was not a Google issue:

In any event - LinkedIn is back and this was all a good learning experience for the SEO industry.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

