Confirmed: Google Site Speed Is A Teeny-Tiny Ranking Factor

Apr 29, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (6) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

I've been saying this for years but now Google has confirmed that the site speed ranking signals are a small, even "teeny tiny" ranking factor in Google search. Gary Illyes from Google said on Twitter "ranking wise it's a teeny tiny factor."

He equated it to the HTTPS ranking factor, saying it is given almost the same weight of the HTTPS signal. He said "very similar to https ranking boost" in terms of how important it is to ranking.

Here are those tweets:

Of course, site speed is important to your users and your conversions - but for Google ranking, it is small.

We said in the past that only super slow pages would be impacted. But John Mueller said recently Google might look to make the speeds more granular. But would that change anything?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: April 28, 2020
 
blog comments powered by Disqus