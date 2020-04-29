Confirmed: Google Site Speed Is A Teeny-Tiny Ranking Factor

I've been saying this for years but now Google has confirmed that the site speed ranking signals are a small, even "teeny tiny" ranking factor in Google search. Gary Illyes from Google said on Twitter "ranking wise it's a teeny tiny factor."

He equated it to the HTTPS ranking factor, saying it is given almost the same weight of the HTTPS signal. He said "very similar to https ranking boost" in terms of how important it is to ranking.

Here are those tweets:

Ranking wise it's a teeny tiny factor, very similar to https ranking boost. That particular one is not surprising. You do that primarily to enable users to convert. — Socially distant Gary Illyes (@methode) April 28, 2020

Of course, site speed is important to your users and your conversions - but for Google ranking, it is small.

We said in the past that only super slow pages would be impacted. But John Mueller said recently Google might look to make the speeds more granular. But would that change anything?

