Google: Limit HREFLANG Implementations To Where You Have Unique Content

Apr 20, 2020 • 7:19 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google's John Mueller said when it comes to hreflang implementations and translating your pages, it is better to do less than more. He said 140 regions seems like way too much, he said on Twitter "I'd recommend limiting yourself to the number of regions you have unique, human-written, high-quality content for. Less is more."

Someone asked if he gets 10 errors from 140 hreflang groups is that a bad thing for the other 130. John said no, each hreflang implementation is standalone but he said "140 regions is almost certainly way too much." It is best to limit yourself to regions where you have "unique, human-written, high-quality content for."

This is the case of where "less is more" he added.

Here are those tweets:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Where do you start?

Previous story: Google: Too Many Heading Sections Is A Waste Of SEO Time
 
blog comments powered by Disqus