Reminder: Google Core Updates Impact Google Discover Results

This is just a gentle reminder that when Google does a core update, that it does not only impact the rankings in the main Google search results. Core updates do impact Google Discover results as well. We knew this already but it is worth reminding everyone with the release of the May 2020 Core Update.

Danny Sullivan of Google said it again the other day on Twitter:

As our post explains, core updates may affect Discover. You should consider the advice in that post: https://t.co/1fs2oIS54L — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) May 6, 2020

It is something Google told us a while back. Google wrote "these core updates may also affect Google Discover."

So there you have it - if you see traffic changes from Google Discover around May 4th or 5th, it can be related to this May core update.

