Google Search Console Inviting Publishers Into Question Hub

Yesterday we reported how Google launched a pilot in the US to expand the question hub feature. This is a feature where searchers can say the search results do not answer my query, let me type in my question manually for a content creator to look at and respond with. Well, here is a screen shot from a publisher who got an email from Google Search Console about creating such content.

Peter Mindenhall posted on Twitter this screen shot:

It reads, "help Google design new features for content creators.

We hope you are doing well during these challenging times.

Would you be interested in sharing your thoughts remotely on some cool new features and designs for content creators? if so, please join our advisory panel to participate in upcoming studies."

The email goes on but I suspect this is related to this new expanded feature, amongst some other new features Google is working on in Google Search Console?

Did you get this email?

Forum discussion at Twitter.