Google My Business Adds Donation & Gift Card Links

A couple weeks after Bing Places added integration with GoFundMe, Google My Business follows suit and also integrates with GoFundMe for donation links in your Google local listing. Well, Google also added PayPal as another option. In addition, Google is also allowing you to link to sell gift cards from your Google local listing.

Google said this is available to businesses in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand right now. Although, personally, I do not see it for my US business yet. PayPal and GoFundMe is who they are integrating with for donations and for gift cards they use Square, Toast, Clover and Vagaro. Google added "while Google is not charging merchants or consumers any fees, there may be partner processing fees associated with campaigns."

To set up a gift card or donation campaign:

On your computer, sign in to Google My Business. If you have multiple locations, open the location you'd like to manage. From the menu, click Posts and choose “COVID-19 support.” Alternatively, click “Get support from customers” directly on the Google My Business home page. Enter a message to customers and at least one link. To save your changes, click Post.

For more details, see this help document.

