Daily Search Forum Recap: June 3, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- June 2020 Google Webmaster Report
Well, it was a pretty jammed packed month for Google webmaster and SEO related news. Google announced an upcoming ranking change named the Google Page Experience Update, where core web vital metrics and page experience metrics will become a ranking factor. Google launched the May 2020 core update and it was big. Google had a confirmed bug with local rankings and a confirmed indexing bug as well.
- Google Discovery Ads Now Available Worldwide
Last week, while I was offline, Google announced that Google Discover Ads is now available globally. That means you can now use Google Discover ads to show ads to anyone going to Google's home page on mobile or in the app. These ads are also on YouTube and Gmail.
- Google: We Didn't Make Old Domains Rank Better
There has been a lot of speculation around some recent unconfirmed Google search ranking updates. But one of those theories was shot down by John Mueller of Google around old domains getting some sort of ranking boost or change.
- Googlebot Desktop Crawling Your Site Still? Make Sure Your Site Is Ready For Mobile.
Google's John Mueller said if you still see that Googlebot Desktop is still the main crawler for your web site in Search Console settings, then you can try to "double-check the usual things to make sure your site is as strong on mobile as it is on desktop, for search & your users."
- Google: The Search Indexing Issues Are Now Resolved
Yesterday morning we reported that Google was having issues surfacing fresh content; possibly indexing issues. Then at around 3:30pm ET yesterday, Google confirmed the issue. This morning at 6:09am ET, Google has confirmed the issue has been resolved.
- Good Old Massive Google Yellow Wood Chair
It has been a while since I've seen a Googler in one of those massive big wooden chairs. But here is a Google developer sitting in a yellow wooden chair, and it makes her look tiny. She posted this
