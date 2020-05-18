Google Search Console API Stops Supporting Batch HTTP & JSON-RPC Requests

Google announced on Friday that if you are using batch HTTP and JSON-RPC requests with the Google Search Console API, you will want to change that ASAP. In 2018, Google announced it will discontinue support for such methods - well, two years later, Google is doing away with it finally.

Google wrote on Twitter "as announced in 2018, Google's turning down API support for batch HTTP and JSON-RPC requests. We continue to see requests for the Search Console API like that, so you may want to check your implementations."

It looks like it will be fully going away in 8 days, on May 26th. If you are using these methods, some of your tools and reports may just stop working.

Google said it sees people using these methods, so please make sure to check your implementations to make sure you are not the one using these old methods. You can learn more over here.

