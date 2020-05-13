Google: Merging Or Splitting Sites Is Like Creating A New Site

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that when you merge or split a site, it is "essentially creating a new site." So that might mean, that if it is a substantial enough site merge or split, that Google may decide to treat the site as a brand new one and maybe some of the legacy signals might not carry over?
Here is what John said:
Merging or splitting sites doesn't result in something you can exactly determine ahead of time. You're essentially creating a new site.— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 11, 2020
The more you know.
