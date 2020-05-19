Google May 2020 Core Update 100% Rolled Out

May 19, 2020 • 7:51 am | comments (6) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google May 2020 Core Update

Google has finished rolling out the Google May 2020 core update yesterday. Google posted about this yesterday, May 18, 2020 at 12:37pm ET. That makes for a full-two week roll out, which began on May 4, 2020 in the afternoon.

Here are the tweets from Google on when it first started rolling out and when it finished:

Of course, it may have finished sooner. Truth be told, anyone who saw a positive or negative impact by this update would have known over a week ago. Trust me, I know. But Google was kind enough to put a timestamp on this rollout, saying it is now done rolling out.

Make no mistake, the Google May 2020 core update was a big one in many ways. Anyone who felt it would agree.

Let's take a peak at the tracking tools to see how they mapped this update:

Mozcast noticed the first two days of this update and then it began to slow:

click for full size

SERP Metrics saw huge changes on May 5th and 6th:

click for full size

Algoroo mostly on May 7th:

click for full size

Advanced Web Rankings also on May 7th:

click for full size

Accuranker on May 5th and 6th:

click for full size

RankRanger on May 5th and 6th:

click for full size

Cognitive SEO on May 5th through 8th:

click for full size

SEMRush on May 5th, 6th and 7th:

click for full size

There is no doubt this was a big update - I hope you all did well with this update.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: When Will Google Try Your 410 Page? It Depends.
 
blog comments powered by Disqus