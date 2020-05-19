Google May 2020 Core Update 100% Rolled Out

Google has finished rolling out the Google May 2020 core update yesterday. Google posted about this yesterday, May 18, 2020 at 12:37pm ET. That makes for a full-two week roll out, which began on May 4, 2020 in the afternoon.

Here are the tweets from Google on when it first started rolling out and when it finished:

The May 2020 Core Update rollout is complete. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 18, 2020

Of course, it may have finished sooner. Truth be told, anyone who saw a positive or negative impact by this update would have known over a week ago. Trust me, I know. But Google was kind enough to put a timestamp on this rollout, saying it is now done rolling out.

Make no mistake, the Google May 2020 core update was a big one in many ways. Anyone who felt it would agree.

Let's take a peak at the tracking tools to see how they mapped this update:

Mozcast noticed the first two days of this update and then it began to slow:

SERP Metrics saw huge changes on May 5th and 6th:

Algoroo mostly on May 7th:

Advanced Web Rankings also on May 7th:

Accuranker on May 5th and 6th:

RankRanger on May 5th and 6th:

Cognitive SEO on May 5th through 8th:

SEMRush on May 5th, 6th and 7th:

There is no doubt this was a big update - I hope you all did well with this update.

