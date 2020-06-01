Google Tests Blue Snippet Headers

Jun 1, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

It looks like Google is testing blue snippet headers in the mobile results. I believe this is an ongoing limited test but I figured I'd share it. Here are screen shots from Valentin Pletzer on Twitter of this in action.

He shared a couple of screen shots on Twitter:

I am not sure I like it but for some reason it reminds me of the Google sidebar test.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: May 29, 2020
 
blog comments powered by Disqus