Google Tests Larger Font Title For Grouped Snippets

May 26, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
We've seen Google group snippets but now Google is testing that the first snippet in the group has a larger font size for the title. This was spotted by both Brodie Clark and Brian Freiesleben and posted on Twitter.

Here is a screen shot of the larger font size for the grouped snippets:

Here is the normal version:

Here are some more examples:

I cannot replicate this myself but this is clearly a test.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

