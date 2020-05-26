Google Tests Larger Font Title For Grouped Snippets

We've seen Google group snippets but now Google is testing that the first snippet in the group has a larger font size for the title. This was spotted by both Brodie Clark and Brian Freiesleben and posted on Twitter.

Here is a screen shot of the larger font size for the grouped snippets:

Here is the normal version:

Here are some more examples:

Have been seeing that test on and off for the past week. Same applies to the first Ad too. Is an interesting one. Couple of screenshots here: https://t.co/pZPb0ATj9y — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) May 26, 2020

I cannot replicate this myself but this is clearly a test.

Forum discussion at Twitter.