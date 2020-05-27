Core Web Vitals Replaced Speed Report In Google Search Console

That was quick, just a couple weeks ago, Google announced the core web vitals on the Chrome blog. Now these metrics have replaced the speed report in Google Search Console. Yep, when you login to Google Search Console, that speed report now says "Core Web Vitals" and says you can use Core Web Vitals report to see how your pages perform based on real world data.

This is what Google shows now:

This is the report:

Google explains that Core Web Vitals are the subset of Web Vitals that apply to all web pages, should be measured by all site owners, and will be surfaced across all Google tools. Each of the Core Web Vitals represents a distinct facet of the user experience, is measurable in the field, and reflects the real-world experience of a critical user-centric outcome. The metrics that make up Core Web Vitals will evolve over time. The current set for 2020 focuses on three aspects of the user experience—loading, interactivity, and visual stability—and includes the following metrics (and their respective thresholds):

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP): measures loading performance. To provide a good user experience, LCP should occur within 2.5 seconds of when the page first starts loading.

First Input Delay (FID): measures interactivity. To provide a good user experience, pages should have a FID of less than 100 milliseconds.

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS): measures visual stability. To provide a good user experience, pages should maintain a CLS of less than 0.1.

So the first two are speed metrics we all know. The CLS is about the page jumping all around on page load, which can be annoying and a poor user experience.

You can learn more about these newly branded metrics over here.

Wonder why Google moved it so quickly to Search Console? Google has not yet announced this feature in Search Console.

Update: Google tweeted about it later: