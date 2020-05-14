Google Tests Boxes With Shadows For Search Result Snippets

May 14, 2020 • 5:56 pm | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google seems to be heavily testing a new search results interface. Outlined search result snippets with a shadow effect. So the snippets that are boxes in, look a bit raised off the web page.

I am not sure if Google is launching this now, if it is rolling out to all searchers, or just a pretty big test. I personally cannot replicate this on my browsers or connections.

Here are screen shots from Twitter of what it looks like (click to enlarge them):

Here is what a normal one looks like in Google:

Here are more screen shots from Twitter:

Do any of you see this shadow look on Google's search result snippets?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

