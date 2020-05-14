Google Tests Boxes With Shadows For Search Result Snippets

Google seems to be heavily testing a new search results interface. Outlined search result snippets with a shadow effect. So the snippets that are boxes in, look a bit raised off the web page.

I am not sure if Google is launching this now, if it is rolling out to all searchers, or just a pretty big test. I personally cannot replicate this on my browsers or connections.

Here are screen shots from Twitter of what it looks like (click to enlarge them):

Here is what a normal one looks like in Google:

Here are more screen shots from Twitter:

Seeing lots of these drop shadows all of a sudden too - https://t.co/nlEL4zFWTP I guess this was first tested way back in 2017 from what I can tell. pic.twitter.com/HZkjc76rZt — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) May 14, 2020

New *to me*

Search results now have drop shadow and round corners on desktop pic.twitter.com/FYqs6rw1jE — Pedro Dias: ~$_ (@pedrodias) May 14, 2020

Google is testing the placement of each result in a shadow container on desktop. Is this old? @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/5Sbp5a4t11 — Vlad Rappoport (@vladrpt) May 14, 2020

Do any of you see this shadow look on Google's search result snippets?

